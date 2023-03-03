Democratic Party to host annual convention From staff reports Mar 3, 2023 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greenwood County Democratic Party will have its annual convention from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Morris Chapel Baptist Church, 530 Baptist Ave.There will be an election of local party leaders, as well as a meet-and-greet with candidates for state Democratic Party leadership.Admission and food are free. RSVP at bit.ly/3mex1My, or call or text 864-715-2341. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Most read stories Coroner IDs man killed in Greenwood shooting Greenwood police identify suspect in Taggart Avenue slaying Cross Hill man dies in Friday morning shooting Father of firsts: Man's life is a walk through Black history in Greenwood Greenwood man gets 23-year sentence in death of 18-month-old Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip PTC Foundation lacing up sneakers for ‘Spring Forward 5K’ Pi Day Lecture at the Arts Center of Greenwood EAA and AMA sponsors Build and Fly project