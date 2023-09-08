Democratic Party hosts fundraiser From staff reports Sep 8, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Abbeville County Democratic Party will host its second Fish Fry and Hot Dog Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Abbeville Civic Center Gym, 404 N. Main St., Abbeville. For information, contact Brenda Phillips Anderson at 864-828-2174. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Anderson man dies of gunshot wound in Greenwood Greenwood restaurant to pay more than $800,000 in wrongful death lawsuit Ware Shoals man facing charges in 2022 overdose Bradley man dies in head-on collision Wreck overturns car on Highway 72/221 Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip DAR chapters plan Bells Across America event Meyer to speak at Garnet & Gold Forum McCormick County breaks ground on new W.S. Mims Community Center