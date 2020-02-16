Dear Aunty Pam: I recently met this pretty cool guy through the friend of a friend. He’s pretty droolworthy: long, dark hair, sexy grin, lean, tall — seriously, I can’t believe somebody this good looking would be interested in me when he could have his pick, but he is, so lucky me! Steve is a serious photographer and I think his work is incredible. He travels all over and then mounts his photos and sells them at art shows and festivals. When he isn’t traveling, he gets a job stateside, doing whatever he finds (bartending, driving an Uber, etc.) to help fund his travels and passion.
I was blown away when Steve asked me to go backpacking with him through Europe beginning in May. He said he generally stays in hostels, but he also has a couple of friends, one outside Paris, another in Budapest, and we can crash with them. I really want to go, but there’s also part of me that’s holding me back. I guess my issue is this: I’m 25 and Steve is 32 and while I can take time off to join him in June (I teach third grade), it sort of seems to me that this is sort of a carefree life that Steve is living. I mean, at 32 it would seem he should be a little more settled and while I’m hopelessly in love with him, his lifestyle, which is free from all responsibilities, doesn’t seem to offer any permanence in the relationship department.
I’m wondering if I need to sit down with him and have a serious talk about where he sees us going as a couple before deciding whether or not to join him? I mean, life can’t just be an endless stream of wanderlust, can it? Am I being unreasonable? — Eileen
Dear Eileen: ”Life can’t just be an endless stream of wanderlust, can it?” Oh, it can’t? Girlfriend, you are talking to someone who spent over 25 years touring as a stand-up comic, traveling not only every state in America, but all through Europe as well. And can I just say that, luckily, there weren’t cellphones when Aunty Pam mooned 2,500 Navy personnel from the back of a flatbed truck in Rota, Spain, during one particularly rowdy military tour.
But enough about me. (What do you think of me?)
Seriously, if you think you’re going to pop over to my column and ask a woman who has never married, never had a real job, to hold your hand while you try to hogtie the deliciously floppy haired, gorgeous Steve into some kind of cul-de-sac conventional lifestyle, you’re barking up the wrong tree.
Eileen, you’re 25. Seriously, babe, why on earth are you hellbent on some kind of permanence, anyway? You’ve got your entire life ahead of you to be middle aged, stodgy and trapped in a stale marriage, wistfully thinking back to the time when you could have — should have — kicked over the traces and followed along in this romantic wake that Steve is setting. Come ON: crashing at a friend’s pad outside Paris…cuddling up to each other at a sidewalk cafe, having a cappuccino and baguette? Feeding him grapes in some dusty vineyard in Tuscany, canoodling in Cadiz? Who says you have to marry this guy or live with him? Why not just look at this as a grand adventure? You may find, during your travels, that perhaps you don’t want anything permanent with him, anyway! You may just find out more about yourself that you never knew existed. You might even decide you don’t want to teach, after all — you might discover something that speaks to you in a way nothing else ever has, and none of it would have happened without taking this chance.
There is a famous medley that begins, if I remember, “Row, row, row your boat,” and ends, “Life is but a dream.” Eileen, life IS but a dream, and this is a dream of an opportunity. Run and grab it with both hands!
Cheers, dear!
Aunty Pam