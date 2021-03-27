A national group honored a Greenwood utility provider for power reliability.
“Greenwood CPW has earned a Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service,” a news release from Greenwood CPW said.
The three-year designation recognizes public power utilities that show proficiency in four areas of reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement. Sound business practices and utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity were other criteria included in the awarding of the designation, the release said.
“We couldn’t be prouder to be honored with this designation,” Jeff Meredith, Greenwood CPW general manager, said in the release. “This is the culmination of a lot of work from many people who really care about powering our community.”