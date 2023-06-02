Everybody celebrates in their own way as one Abbeville High School student shows as he and his classmates march to their graduation ceremony. INSET TOP LEFT: Abbeville High School students are about to send their caps flying during Friday’s graduation ceremony. INSET TOP RIGHT: Donna Barnes takes a photo with Kamaria Gray after the graduation ceremony for Abbeville High School’s class of 2023. INSET MIDDLE: Several audience members for Abbeville High School’s graduation ceremony wore T-shirts honoring particular students. INSET BOTTOM: Members of Abbeville High School’s class of 2023 take one last photo with friends after Friday’s graduation ceremony.
Jamarion Marshall gets a hug from his grandmother, Delores Marshall, after Friday’s graduation ceremony for Abbeville High School’s class of 2023.
Abbeville High School graduate A’Lyric Edwards, left, hugs Betty Edwards after Friday’s graduation ceremony.
New graduates got a fist bump after receiving their diplomas during Friday's graduation ceremony for Abbeville High School's class of 2023.
Proud relatives had cellphones out during Friday’s Abbeville High School commencement.
Abbeville High School students bow their heads during the invocation at Friday's commencement ceremony at Lander's Finis Horne Arena.
Bethany Hughes was valedictorian of the class of 2023.
Salutatorian Riley Elizabeth Jones spoke during Abbeville High School's commencement.
Addison Nickles spoke during commencement as one of the class of 2023's top three academic achievers.
A member of the Abbeville High School class of 2023 poses Friday for an official photo during commencement.
Students in Abbeville High School's class of 2023 relaxed while waiting for commencement to begin.
From left are Abbeville High School students Brianna Hill, Kennedy Hill and Caitlin Howard.
Abbeville High School students flash their best smiles while waiting in line before commencement.
Donna Barnes takes a photo with graduate Kamaria Gray after the graduation ceremony for Abbeville High School's class of 2023.
Several audience members for Abbeville High School's graduation ceremony wore T-shirts honoring particular students.
Some memories shouldn't be forgotten as audience members for Abbeville High School's graduation ceremony prove.
An Abbevile High School student receives his diploma during Friday's graduation ceremony.
Abbeville High School students are about to send their caps flying during Friday’s graduation ceremony.
Bethany Davis poses with her grandson, Nicholas Fowler, after he received his diploma during Abbeville High School's graduation ceremony.
Sometimes you can’t help but cheer. That was the case when more than 100 students at Abbeville High School received their diplomas.
Hundreds more crowded Lander University’s Finis Horne Arena on Friday for commencement, as relatives and friends lined up to erupt into cheers despite an admonition from authorities to stay on their best behavior. Hugs joined the cheering as new graduates walked out of the arena with diplomas in hand amid countless fist bumps and exclamations of, “We did it!”