Sometimes you can’t help but cheer. That was the case when more than 100 students at Abbeville High School received their diplomas.

Hundreds more crowded Lander University’s Finis Horne Arena on Friday for commencement, as relatives and friends lined up to erupt into cheers despite an admonition from authorities to stay on their best behavior. Hugs joined the cheering as new graduates walked out of the arena with diplomas in hand amid countless fist bumps and exclamations of, “We did it!”

