Cornerstone will host its first Community Change benefit breakfast in support of healthy families and healthy communities from 7-9 a.m. Sept. 9 at Piedmont Technical College’s Medford Center.
Damon West, motivational speaker and Forbes list best-selling co-author of “The Coffee Bean: A Simple Lesson to Create Positive Change,” will be the featured speaker. His first book and autobiography, “The Change Agent: How a Former College QB, Sentenced to Life in Prison, Transformed his World,” was published three years after his release from a Texas maximum-security prison. Today, West lives a life of recovery and service, sharing his story all over the country with schools, churches, conferences and inside correctional facilities.
Proceeds from this benefit will be used to provide community activities that promote family bonding, support persons in recovery as well as families of persons struggling with substance use disorders, and provide safe alternatives to youth in the community.