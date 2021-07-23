Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries will host a free event featuring speaker Trudy Cathy White at 4 p.m. Aug. 14 at Connie Maxwell Baptist Church, 215 Terrell Smith Ave., Greenwood.
From the pages of her latest book, “A Quiet Strength,” White shares the life and legacy of her mother, Jeanette M. Cathy, growing up during the Depression.
There is limited seating. To reserve a seating register at events.idonate.com/tcw. For information, visit conniemaxwell.com or contact Merry Beth Moore at 864-942-1434.