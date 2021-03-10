The Greenwood County GOP met Monday in the Veteran’s Auditorium at the public library.
Chad Connelly, a former state chairman and national GOP leader, urged attendees to stay involved and work continuously for the GOP to help it grow and be models for conservative, faith-based values throughout the state and country.
Participants also completed reorganization forms and some got their names on the county list to run for delegate positions at the upcoming GOP County Convention.
A makeup for GOP members who were unable to attend Monday’s reorganization meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday at Greenwood County Library/Veteran’s Auditorium.
For information, contact Jo Ann Burroughs, Greenwood County GOP chair, at joburroughs4540@gmail.com.