The Greenwood County Community Remembrance Project Coalition is sponsoring a high school youth study program in partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama.
The program will focus on the history of racial violence in America from the end of the Reconstruction era through the 1950s.
Specific focus will be given to Lakelands history and the events of the Phoenix Riot in Greenwood County. It will involve eight study sessions to be led by the Rev. Chris Thomas and the Rev. Doug Kauffman, with additional guest presenters.
Sessions begin Aug. 8 and continue every other Sunday evening Nov. 21.
These sessions will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude between 7:30-8 p.m. Sessions will be on the campus of Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries.
Committed participants will take an all-expense-paid trip Jan. 5-7 to Montgomery, Alabama and visit the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, and the Legacy Museum. The trip is sponsored by the Greenwood Rotary Club. Participants will also write an essay on the legacy of racial terror in America, and submit these essays to EJI as part of their essay writing contest initiative.
Interested high school students should contact the Rev. Chris Thomas, director of the GLEAMNS Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Historical Preservation Site before Aug. 2 at 864- 229-8833, 864-337-0065 or via email at cthomas@gleamnshrc.org, or Doug Kauffmann, Lander University, 864-551-9922 or dougandsally@embarqmail.com.