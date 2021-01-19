The community is invited to attend a live, virtual roundtable discussion with Lander University political science faculty Matthew Malone, Lucas McMillan, Kimberly Richburg and Ashley Woodiwiss at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The session, titled “Post Inauguration Day Analysis,” is the first of a series of events to be hosted by Lander’s College of Behavioral and Social Sciences this semester, as part of the South Carolina Humanities Electoral Initiative.
Lander is one of four South Carolina universities presenting virtual programs in this initiative. In addition to election analysis at the national and state levels, panelists will discuss the roles of women in politics, crisis management in a time of polarization and the view of the United States from abroad.
The Electoral Initiative series brings together scholars from Lander University, Clemson University, Francis Marion University and the University of South Carolina, and political scientists from around the country.
To register for the session, visit lander.edu/electoralinitiative. Once registered, the Crowdcast platform will allow participants to add the event to their personal electronic calendars.
For information, contact the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences at 864-388-8176.