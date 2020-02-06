Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce’s NonProfit Council invites representatives of area nonprofits to attend an upcoming meeting of the NonProfit Council’s Resource Connection on Wednesday. The Council hosts bi-monthly gatherings so representatives can share resources and discuss ways in which to collaborate.
The information-sharing meeting, hosted by Goodwill, will last one hour, starting at 8:30 a.m. at their retail store in the Workforce Connection Center Conference Room, 1306 Montague Ave. Extension.
There is no cost to attend, but pre-registrations are encouraged. Visit GreenwoodSCchamber.org to register or call 864-889-9315.