Collaboration and information sharing on the minds of local non-profits

From left are Margie Swafford, Teresa Goodman, Frank Wideman and Mamie Nicholson.

Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce’s NonProfit Council invites representatives of area nonprofits to attend an upcoming meeting of the NonProfit Council’s Resource Connection on Wednesday. The Council hosts bi-monthly gatherings so representatives can share resources and discuss ways in which to collaborate.

The information-sharing meeting, hosted by Goodwill, will last one hour, starting at 8:30 a.m. at their retail store in the Workforce Connection Center Conference Room, 1306 Montague Ave. Extension.

There is no cost to attend, but pre-registrations are encouraged. Visit GreenwoodSCchamber.org to register or call 864-889-9315.