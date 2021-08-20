Connect Lake Greenwood is bringing lake enthusiasts, residents and businesses together Thursday for the sixth annual Life on the Lake Summit.
Doors open at 5 p.m. at the Piedmont Tech's James Medford Family Event Center, with time to socialize before dinner at 7 p.m. The main program is 7:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25 and are available at connectlakegreenwood.org. Space is limited and the event typically sells out.
This year's event is presented by Lake Homes Realty with Jacki McCulloch. Sports Break Grill & Bar will provide a buffet dinner to attendees, and there will be local business exhibitors with prizes, a silent auction, activities — even a surprise or two.
“We have so much in store for attendees this year especially since we missed last year due to the pandemic,” said Jimmy Peden, chair of Connect Lake Greenwood.