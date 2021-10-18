Reid Miller has joined Clemson Extension as the new livestock and forages agent for Greenwood, Laurens and McCormick counties. He was previously agricultural and natural resources agent for Hart County with the University of Georgia’s Extension Service.
Originally from Edgefield County, Miller grew up and worked on his family’s dairy operation until it was converted into a beef cattle operation in 2007. Miller received a Bachelor of Science in animal and veterinary sciences from Clemson University and has a master’s in plant and environmental sciences from Clemson University. In his spare time, he manages a hay crop and a small herd of commercial cattle with his dad.
All area and county livestock agents work closely with state extension specialists and researchers. Livestock agents provide expertise and education in topics ranging from beef cattle, dairy cattle, equine, small ruminant, poultry and pork production.
To reach Miller, call the Greenwood County office at 864-223-3264 or email reidm@clemson.edu.