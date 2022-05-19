Greenwood County Council’s Cleanup Gateway Series continues with a community litter pick up event for District 4 from 9-11 a.m. Saturday.

Volunteers should meet beside the Solid Waste and Recycling Convenience Center, 3221 McCormick Highway, Greenwood.

This event is hosted by Greenwood County Council Chairperson Chuck Moates and is open to the public. No registration is needed and supplies will be provided for all participants.

For information, contact Amber Nappier, county litter prevention coordinator, at 864-942-8705 or anappier@greenwoodsc.gov.