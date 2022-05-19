Cleanup Gateway Series continues with a community litter pick Associated Press May 19, 2022 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Greenwood County Council’s Cleanup Gateway Series continues with a community litter pick up event for District 4 from 9-11 a.m. Saturday.Volunteers should meet beside the Solid Waste and Recycling Convenience Center, 3221 McCormick Highway, Greenwood.This event is hosted by Greenwood County Council Chairperson Chuck Moates and is open to the public. No registration is needed and supplies will be provided for all participants.For information, contact Amber Nappier, county litter prevention coordinator, at 864-942-8705 or anappier@greenwoodsc.gov. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Sorority donates to Pathway House May 10, 2022 Countybank Foundation awards scholarships to Lander and PTC Students May 10, 2022 Darden selected as VP for Student Experience and Quality Assurance May 10, 2022 Simpson turns 100 May 10, 2022 Latest News +5 New league for prep standouts sends 2 players to NBA combine +3 Weekend Ticket: Rodeo, laughs, a movie, music and more McCormick County Council OKs revised rezoning plan +2 Piedmont Tech extends no-cost tuition for fall 2022 term +19 Mariupol battle draws to close; fighting in Donbas continues Most Popular Articles ArticlesMotorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crashSandwich manufacturer brings $37.9 million facility, 300 jobs to GreenwoodAbbeville County bond referendum fails by 65-point marginAuthorities seek Greenwood sex offender after guilty verdictPolice: Greenwood man throws urine on officer during escape attemptGreenwood woman faces pointing and presenting firearm chargeThree face charges after report of threatNY teen found dead after 13 years; SC sex offender chargedDollar General managers quit citing workforce, leaving just 1 stafferUncovered: Upstate senator got $125K in state grants for 3 charities. Then their checks disappeared. State News S. Carolina tries early voting even as other states restrict South Carolina governor signs transgender sports ban bill Duke Energy offers CO2 cut options for NC by 2030, '32, '34 Deputy stands trial after SC women drowned in police van NY teen found dead after 13 years; SC sex offender charged