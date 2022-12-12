Christmas coat giveaway at the Soup Kitchen From staff reports Dec 12, 2022 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The annual Christmas coat giveaway will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Greenwood Soup Kitchen.Children must be accompanied by an adult. This event will offer food, toys and fruit bags. For information, contact Greenwood County Council member Edith Childs at 864-993-3365. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Giveaway Coat Food Bag Fruit Christmas Soup Kitchen Most read stories Greenwood County sheriff's son faces DUI charge Meth trafficking lands Greenwood man 17-year sentence Detention officer faces misconduct charge Abbeville man accused of stealing from parks New businesses flock into Greenwood Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Unique tree at Festival of Trees Lander Art Gallery hosts reception GHS Beta Club hosted book drive