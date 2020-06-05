The Greenwood SC Chamber’s Non-Profit Council invites representatives area nonprofit organizations and agencies to participate in June’s community resource-sharing and collaborative conference call scheduled 10-11 a.m. Wednesday.
There is no cost to participate, but registrations are encouraged to receive the conference telephone call information. Visit GreenwoodSCchamber.org and select the Events page to register for the NPC Resource Connection call or contact Janet Balsiger, member services specialist, at 864-889-9311.