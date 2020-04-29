Chamber to host a City/County Webinar update with government officials

The Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce is having a virtual community update featuring City Manager Julie Wilkie and County Manager Toby Chappell at 3 p.m. Thursday.
This virtual event aims to provide insight into how the city and county are responding to COVID-19.
The webinar will include an opportunity for interactive discussion, and will feature information on local resources, recovery conversations and next steps for government services.
This webinar is available to Chamber businesses and the community at-large; however, pre-registration is required.
You can register at GreenwoodSCchamber.org and the conference call-in information will be provided.
For questions and information, contact Janet Balsiger, member engagement specialist at Janet@GreenwoodSCchamber.org or 864-889-9311.