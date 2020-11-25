The Greenwood SC Chamber is sponsoring its fourth annual $5,000 Super Community Raffle and tickets will remain for sale through Dec. 22. The drawing will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce and will be streamed live on the Chamber’s Facebook page. An additional $1,000 cash prize will be awarded to a nonprofit and $1,000 to a small business. Use your ticket to vote for your favorite nonprofit and small business. The two organizations with the most votes will each win $1,000.
The raffle is a “reverse drawing” so the last ticket pulled will be the $5,000 winner. Consolation prizes will be given out for every 25 tickets pulled. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win. Ticket sales are limited to only 350, so your odds of winning are much better than the lottery.
Tickets are $50 each. Tickets are available at the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce, Break on the Lake, Howard’s on Main, Rush Hobby & Garden Center, Sugar Boutique, Sports Break and T.W. Boons.
For information or to purchase your Super Community Raffle ticket, visit the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce at 110 Phoenix St. or call 864-889-9313.