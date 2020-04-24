Employers are beginning to prepare for restarting normal work operations in the weeks and months ahead as coronavirus-related restrictions are eased. The Greenwood SC Chamber is hosting a webinar for area businesses on Wednesday titled “Back to Work: Minimizing Risk in the Workplace.”
Ashley Cuttino, , a shareholder and management-side employment lawyer at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C. will present the webinar. In addition to her litigation practice, Cuttino provides counsel to employers and provides training on various employment issues they face each day, including medical and disability issues, privacy concerns and all forms of workplace policies.
Angelle LaBorde, Chamber CEO, recruited Cuttino for this presentation because of her expertise in this area. LaBorde said Cuttino has been tasked to lead Ogletree Deakin’s national response to the COVID-19 crisis in the area of unemployment and is a part of the firm’s return-to-work specialty team.
The webinar will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday. There is no fee to participate, but registration is required. To register, visit GreenwoodSCchamber.org or call Janet Balsiger, member engagement specialist, at 864-889-9311.