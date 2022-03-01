The Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce and Greenwood Together team announced the 2022 Greenwood Together Innovative Housing Summit.

The summit will be from 9 a.m. to noon March 18 at the Little River Multicultural Complex, 415 Riley Road N., Hodges. Registration is $35, which includes coffee and brunch.

The summit will cover:

Basic understanding and definition of what a cottage court is and how an ordinance can be updated or applied to the Greenwood community.

Review of case studies of cottage court developments.

Engaging participants from different disciplines in positive conversations with varied viewpoints.

Providing targeted information and seeking feedback on barriers to housing production, especially the production of affordable housing.

Advising policymakers and housing providers about necessary local changes.

Promoting opportunities for specific action.

To register, email info@greenwoodscchamber.org by March 11.

Tags