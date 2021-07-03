Greenwood SC Chamber logo

Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the spirit of the Greenwood community by honoring the 2021 graduates of Leadership Greenwood, a release from the Chamber said.

The celebration — which will include remarks from Carolina Health Centers President and CEO Sue Veer — will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 22 at the Arts Center of Greenwood. Register for the event by July 16. The cost to attend is $25; graduates’ registration is complimentary.

The board of regents for the upcoming year was also announced. Regents govern the leadership development programs offered by the Chamber. The regents, led by Kristin Mosely of HTI, are:

Alexius Alzheimer, Self Regional Healthcare

Katie Davenport, Greenwood Promise

Brittany Dunlap, Self Regional Healthcare/Self Medical Group

Chuck Ellis, Lonza

Jessica Garcia, Meg’s House

Theresa Goodman, Community Initiatives

Tyler Griffin, Velux

Sarah Hastings, Bayberry Retirement

Nicole Munnerlyn, Cardinal Financial

Ryan Thomas, City of Greenwood

David Trent, Countybank

Andrea White, Food Bank of Greenwood County

Applications for the next Leadership Greenwood class must be submitted no later than July 30. Tuition for the program is $975.

