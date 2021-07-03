Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the spirit of the Greenwood community by honoring the 2021 graduates of Leadership Greenwood, a release from the Chamber said.
The celebration — which will include remarks from Carolina Health Centers President and CEO Sue Veer — will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 22 at the Arts Center of Greenwood. Register for the event by July 16. The cost to attend is $25; graduates’ registration is complimentary.
The board of regents for the upcoming year was also announced. Regents govern the leadership development programs offered by the Chamber. The regents, led by Kristin Mosely of HTI, are:
Alexius Alzheimer, Self Regional Healthcare
Katie Davenport, Greenwood Promise
Brittany Dunlap, Self Regional Healthcare/Self Medical Group
Chuck Ellis, Lonza
Jessica Garcia, Meg’s House
Theresa Goodman, Community Initiatives
Tyler Griffin, Velux
Sarah Hastings, Bayberry Retirement
Nicole Munnerlyn, Cardinal Financial
Ryan Thomas, City of Greenwood
David Trent, Countybank
Andrea White, Food Bank of Greenwood County
Applications for the next Leadership Greenwood class must be submitted no later than July 30. Tuition for the program is $975.