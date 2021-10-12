Want to hear from lawmakers and local leaders?
The Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Legislative Luncheon on Friday at the Harris Baptist Church, 300 Center St., Greenwood.
Lunch will be served promptly at 11:30 a.m. with networking followed by panel discussion. To send questions in advance, email baheegan@greenwoodscchamber.org. There will not be an open forum of questions from the audience.
Four of five members of Greenwood County’s state legislative delegation will attend: Sens. Mike Gambrell and Billy Garrett Jr., and Reps. John McCravy III and Anne Parks. Also participating in the luncheon will be Greenwood County Council Chairperson Chuck Moates, Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell, Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith and Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie.
This event is open to the public. Entry fee is $25.
To register, visit web.greenwoodscchamber.org/events/Greenwood-County-Legislative-Luncheon-10177/details.
The chamber is also conducting its annual legislative survey, which informs the chamber’s advocacy in Greenwood, Columbia and D.C. The deadline is Oct. 26 and only takes about eight minutes to complete. To participate, visit surveymonkey.com/r/GreenwoodUCC2022.