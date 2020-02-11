Chamber accepting nominations for Women of Excellence awards

The Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Leadership Council is accepting nominations for the 11th annual Women of Excellence awards, which recognize the leadership influence of women in the greater Greenwood area.
WLC is seeking Women of Excellence who are outstanding in their profession or committed community champions. Criteria include:
- Her role in starting or leading an initiative in the community or in business.
- A description of the depth of her involvement and contributions of time, talent and resources in that initiative.
- An explanation of how the nominee has utilized her influence to enhance opportunities for women.
- Must be a resident of the greater Greenwood area.
Chosen from submitted peer nominations, the recipients will be honored at the Women of Excellence awards luncheon at 11:30 a.m. March 13 at Harris Baptist Church.
Nomination forms can be downloaded from GreenwoodSCchamber.org and include the award criteria. No self-nominations will be accepted. The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. Monday. For information, contact Angelle LaBorde at the Chamber at 864-889-9312.