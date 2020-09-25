The Hodges Fire Department is the site today for a Census Day of Action Drive-Thru.
It takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers will provide assistance on completing the census and give out resource kits with reusable masks and kids' activity kits. Everything can be done through participants' car windows.
As of Wednesday, South Carolina ranks 48th in the nation for the 2020 census self response rate. Greenwood County ranks 10th in the state, but still only has a 63% response rate. For information on completing a census, visit my2020Census.gov or calling 1-844-330-2020.