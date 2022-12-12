Catholic church hosts Wreaths Across America Day From staff reports Dec 12, 2022 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony will be at noon Saturday at Life Center Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 1401 Greenwood Highway, McCormick.After the church ceremony, McCormick City and Overbrook Cemeteries, official Wreaths Across America locations, will host a wreath-laying event.Long Cane Chapter NSDAR raised funds throughout the year to sponsor placement of more than 200 veterans’ wreaths on the gravestones of fallen service members laid to rest in those two cemeteries.For volunteer location, contact Paula Palaima with Long Cane Chapter NSDAR at ppalaima@wctel.net. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Long Cane Chapter Nsdar Event Mccormick City Christianity National Wreaths Across America Day Ceremony Laying Church Most read stories Greenwood County sheriff's son faces DUI charge Meth trafficking lands Greenwood man 17-year sentence Detention officer faces misconduct charge Abbeville man accused of stealing from parks New businesses flock into Greenwood Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Unique tree at Festival of Trees Lander Art Gallery hosts reception GHS Beta Club hosted book drive