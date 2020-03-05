Rachel Davis, Carolina Health Center’s marketing and development coordinator, will be the featured speaker Monday at Connect Young Professionals’ On the Menu luncheon meeting.
On the Menu is designed to bring together young adults, for an informative presentation and to facilitate developing new connections. The meeting is open to newcomers and young professionals.
Davis will discuss the mission and impact of community health centers across the nation and more specifically, explain the vital role they offer to residents in the Lakelands area.
Raised in Camden, Davis relocated to Greenwood in 2003 and graduated from Lander University in 2007. She has been active in the community, serving on boards and committees, and has led Connect YP as its chairwoman. Davis was honored as a Greenwood Under 40 Star and is a Leadership Greenwood graduate. In her spare time, she sings in multiple bands, writes original music and enjoys spending time with her bulldog, Stump.
The luncheon begins at noon and will be in the second-floor conference room at Carolina Health Centers’ headquarters, 313 Main St., Suite B.
There will be a $10 registration fee for nonmembers and guests. The program and lunch are free to CYP members. Payment is required at registration. Register at GreewoodSCchamber.org by Friday.
For information, call 864-889-9314 for information.