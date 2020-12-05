Carl White, who hosts the travel show “Carl White’s Life in the Carolinas” and whose periodic column is published in the Index-Journal, returned to Greenwood this weekend to catch some Christmas festivities at Inn on the Square.
Sitting in front of an immensely tall Christmas tree adorned with lights and decorations, White spoke of what it was like to host a travel show during COVID-19 when towns and cities have canceled most activities he would normally profile.
“It’s complicated,” White said. “We’ve been doing more in-depth historical pieces.” The show just wrapped up a segment about Daniel Boone and his connection to North Carolina.
After taking a brief hiatus during the worst months of the pandemic, White returned to focus on communities that were still doing socially-distanced events. Mount Airy, North Carolina recently hosted a drive-through concert series in which people watched from their cars as musicians performed.
White said one of his favorite pieces during the pandemic has been about the Founding Fathers.
“It was personally enriching to hear them talk about the constitution — especially during this time where we talk so much about the constitution.”
While in town, White will be showcasing the First Baptist Church’s 29th annual “Festival of Trees.”
Trees and wreaths will be auctioned and proceeds will go to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
White has dedicated his career to showing off people, places, and things in the Carolinas, adding that he loves the diversity here. “I love the Outer Banks, and the mountains both.”
White said that while traveling and sightseeing has been great, it’s really about the people.
”Connecting is the most important part,” White said. “You have to listen, take time and let it be about them, not us.”