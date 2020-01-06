A group of health care providers saw a need in Greenwood County and surrounding areas and formed the nonprofit organization of Caring Community Nurses.
The group will launch its first community project from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Greenwood County Library.
There will be free screenings, voter registration, The Blood Connection will take blood donations and there will be other vendors.
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, along with local ministries, will give care bags to veterans, seniors and those of need.
For information, contact Gwen Chiles at communitynursing@yahoo.com or 864-992-6434.