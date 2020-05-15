The Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce is hosting a webinar for area business owners and professionals at 1 p.m. Tuesday titled “Reopening and Reimagining the Workplace: COVID-19 Employment Considerations”.
The presenters for the webinar will be John Ford Connell Jr. and T. Chase Samples from Jackson Lewis P.C., a labor and employment law firm.
Topics in this webinar will include:
Phased return to work, managing employee headcount, and recalling furloughed and laid-off employees.
Recruiting and hiring new employees.
Workplace modifications, social distancing protocols, sanitation, and safety considerations.
Wage and hour issues.
Employer-provided testing for COVID-19, symptoms, and antibodies.
Best practices in managing leaves of absence, requests for continued remote work and other accommodations.
There is no fee to participate, but pre-registration is required. To register, visit GreenwoodSCchamber.org or call Janet Balsiger, member engagement specialist, at 864-889-9311.