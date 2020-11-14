During the Christmas season, the Burton Center Foundation identifies individuals who have little or no financial resources or family members to help them. These children and adults have a variety of needs such as clothing, food, bedding, shoes, toiletries, toys and games.
Businesses, civic groups and churches that would like to help may contact Krystal Whitfield at 864-942-8925 or kwhitfield@burtoncenter.org.
Gifts can be made in honor of or in memory of someone. All contributions are tax deductible. Please make checks to Burton Center Foundation for: “Special Needs at Christmas 2020.” Mail to: Burton Center Foundation, 2605 Hwy. 72 221E, Greenwood, SC 29649.
The deadline to adopt a person is Nov. 23 and gifts will need to be in by Dec. 4 to ensure delivery.