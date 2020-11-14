Jimmy Burton chairman of special needs at Christmas

From left are David, Quincy, Stephanie, Jimmy, David and Cody visiting Jimmy B’s Cafe.

During the Christmas season, the Burton Center Foundation identifies individuals who have little or no financial resources or family members to help them. These children and adults have a variety of needs such as clothing, food, bedding, shoes, toiletries, toys and games.

Businesses, civic groups and churches that would like to help may contact Krystal Whitfield at 864-942-8925 or kwhitfield@burtoncenter.org.

Gifts can be made in honor of or in memory of someone. All contributions are tax deductible. Please make checks to Burton Center Foundation for: “Special Needs at Christmas 2020.” Mail to: Burton Center Foundation, 2605 Hwy. 72 221E, Greenwood, SC 29649.

The deadline to adopt a person is Nov. 23 and gifts will need to be in by Dec. 4 to ensure delivery.