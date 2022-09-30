Breakfast meeting rescheduled From staff reports Sep 30, 2022 14 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greenwood County Democratic Party Breakfast Meeting scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Oct. 8 because of impending rain and wind.Anyone who plans to attend is asked to RSVP so they will get reminders and updates about the event. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Police: Greenwood man dies in shooting that leaves 2 others injured Driver dies in overnight crash in Laurens County Greenwood police search for missing 16-year-old Greenwood authorities apprehend suspect in Saturday pursuit Former McCormick County deputy faces attempted murder, misconduct charges Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Countybank continues to grow trust department GCCF awards funding to The Museum and Railroad Historical Center Ashley inducted into Hudson Berry Chapter