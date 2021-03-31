A regional utility company announced Wednesday it would award grant money to organizations in South Carolina.
Duke Energy will award $375,000 to South Carolina tutoring and education programs affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic, a news release said.
“The funds also support environmental education programs for Title 1 schools and culturally relevant professional development, particularly as it pertains to racial equity in education,” the release said.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Crescent Region was one of the 46 organizations in the state that received grant money from the Duke Energy Foundation. The company has awarded the Boys and Girls Clubs $5,000 to be used for intensive tutoring to more than 700 students in after-school programs in Greenwood County.
“As the effects of the pandemic on our students and learning environments continue, after-school tutoring programs have become critical in addressing some of these learning gaps, and existing programs have been burdened to continue providing these valuable services,” Mike Callahan, Duke Energy’s South Carolina president, said in the release.
The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work.