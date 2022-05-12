The day Cody Hawkins was killed in a drive-by shooting on Pearl Street, the lives of everyone he knew and loved changed. Now, nearly three years later with no one yet charged in his death, his family is keeping his name alive through an annual blood drive in Greenwood.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Rookies Sports Bar, 1130 Reynolds Ave., the community is invited to an afternoon filled with food, music and keynote speakers to honor Hawkins’ memory. Music will be provided by DJ Nafi Da God, with gospel rap by Justice Richardson and praise dance by Shamika Richardson.
One of the speakers will beJoy Richey, whose son was killed in a shooting in 2020. Poet Kasie Calhoun will read poetry during the event.
“Hopefully, she’s got one for the hurting people, who have lost someone to gun violence,” said Shanna Childs, Hawkins’ godmother and Found of Mothers Commanding Cease Fire.
Hawkins’ family wants the gun violence to stop and it hopes to one day find answers to who killed Cody.
“I never thought that I would be an advocate against gun violence until it hit my door. If it was your family, you would want justice. We don’t want the violence to continue,” she said. “The blood drive will be going on for years from now to keep his name alive.”