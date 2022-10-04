Blackstock Battlefield offers ranger-guided hike From staff reports Oct 4, 2022 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Blackstock Battlefield ranger-guided hike is scheduled for Saturday. The hike is two hours long and will take place mostly off trail across difficult and hilly terrain.Wear appropriate clothing and footwear for hiking and bring bottled water. No pets on hike. There are no facilities on site so plan ahead.The cost is $10 per person. Meet at 9:45 a.m. at the Blackstock Battlefield State Historic Site, 568 Monument Road, Enoree.Space is limited, so reservations are required in advance. To reserve and pay for your spot visit https://tinyurl.com/2emv5p8u.For information, contact the park at 864-938-0100 or email mgmillsp@scprt.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hike Blackstock Battlefield Ranger Clothing Advertising Footwear Park Email Most read stories Police: Greenwood man dies in shooting that leaves 2 others injured Chase ends in arrest in Ninety Six Greenwood authorities apprehend suspect in Saturday pursuit Greenwood man faces gun, drug charges Greenwood man faces firearm charges Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Countybank continues to grow trust department GCCF awards funding to The Museum and Railroad Historical Center Ashley inducted into Hudson Berry Chapter