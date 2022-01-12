Scammers never rest – and there is a new technique that Duke Energy reports is targeting its company and other utilities.
In a news release, Duke said customers are being targeted with a new twist on an old trick. The scammer talks about a charge for a changeout of meters and then applies the typical rush for immediate payment.
The most important thing to do is simple, Duke said, which is to end the phone call. Duke Energy will never tell customers they have only 30 minutes to pay or they will lose service. Hang up on the caller, call the 800-number on the bill or Duke's website.
"When we started aggressive scam awareness education efforts with customers five years ago, about 9% of customers fell for the scam," Duke's release reports.
"Now it’s down to 4%. But that’s still too many, and the scammers have stolen thousands – about $350,000 from Duke Energy customers through Oct. 31, 2021. In the first 10 months of 2021, nearly 1,200 Duke Energy customers in South Carolina reported scam attempts, resulting in about $41,000 lost," the utility said in the release.
After Duke Energy temporarily suspended disconnects in response to COVID-19 and offered extended payment plans, scammers adapted, the release said. Rather than focus on overdue bills, they tell the homeowner they need to pay a deposit for a new meter, which will later be refunded – again insisting on immediate deposit.
Other trends include a focus on mobile banking apps, along with wire transfers and pre-paid cards, Duke reported. That’s a red flag, the company said, because Duke doesn’t take customer payments from mobile banking apps and will never customers they must use a specific payment method.
Duke noted it has a website to learn more about scams and what customers should be on the lookout for: duke-energy.com/StopScams.