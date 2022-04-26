Bethlehem Cemetery Association to meet Monday From staff reports Apr 26, 2022 5 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bethlehem Cemetery Association will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the Coronaca Fire Department on Willard Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Governor’s School for Agriculture adds beekeeping to its offerings Apr 21, 2022 Co-star of ‘The Office’ to give keynote address at spring commencement Apr 19, 2022 Author and Poet Janisse Ray visits Lander University Apr 19, 2022 Society of CIC honors Rudy Painter Apr 19, 2022 Latest News Precincts relocated, tallying changed for upcoming elections +16 Beijing enforces mass COVID testing, closes neighborhoods +3 France's victorious Macron boosts weapons, stakes in Ukraine +4 Asian shares advance on back of rally on Wall Street +10 Russia's war heats up cooking oil prices in global squeeze Most Popular Articles ArticlesShooting in Greenwood leaves person in critical conditionSPF announces $65.5 million expansion in Greenwood CountyGreenwood man arrested for drugs, possession of a firearmGreenwood PD seeks two suspects in weekend shootingGreenwood PD investigates shootingGun found in detention center leads to added charge for manJohn de la Howe won't explain time estimate for FOIA requestGreenwood PD investigates suicide at Self RegionalThe right track: Promised Land takes step forward with walking pathNinety Six indoor percussion group headed for world championships State News Uncovered: Ex-Charleston County jail chief draws scrutiny over schnauzer breeding business S Carolina officer killed responding to domestic disturbance S Carolina Senate prepares to debate $12.6 billion budget Woman realizes strength after crash; family, dog recovering EXPLAINER: How South Carolina execution firing squad works 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here