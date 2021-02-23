Beautification Group Seeks Lake Greenwood Clean Up Day Volunteers

Volunteers, including adults and student groups, are encouraged to participate in the 13th annual Lake Greenwood Cleanup Day from 9 a.m. to noon March 6.
Annually, the event is coordinated by Keep Greenwood County Beautiful (KGCB), a citizen-led organization that engages individuals, neighborhoods, and businesses in creating a beautiful, clean and healthy environment.
During the past three years, more than 18,000 pounds of trash have been collected, according to Maggie McMahon, the Litter Prevention coordinator for Greenwood County. “Lake Greenwood is an asset to both the Laurens and Greenwood community and we must work together to preserve it,” Michael Hobby, chairman of the board for KGCB, said in a press release. Since 2009, KGCB has removed more than 56,000 pounds of trash from the shorelines of Lake Greenwood.
Each year, more than 200 volunteers give their time. Youth, younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Register online at: rb.gy/z75wak or call or email the Greenwood County Litter Prevention Coordinator at 864-942-8705 or mmcmahon@greenwoodsc.gov.
Volunteers are encouraged to work in pairs and teams and upon registering can choose to work at one of the following sites:
Break on the Lake
Lake Greenwood State Park, Shelter #2
Buzzards Roost Boat Ramp
Harris Landing
Fellowship Camp & Conference Center (Laurens County)
Moon Landing RV Park & Marina (Laurens County)
River Fork Boat Ramp (Laurens County)
Sunoco Gas Station (Laurens County)
Cleanup supplies and group assignments will be provided at each site.
Numerous groups coordinate with KGCB to make the Lake Greenwood Cleanup a success, including Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, Greenwood County Lake Management, Greenwood County Public Works, Greenwood County Litter Prevention, Greenwood School District 50, Palmetto Pride and others.
At the conclusion of the cleanup at noon, KGCB leaders will provide complimentary hot dog plates at the event headquarters at Break on the Lake Restaurant, 300 Lake Greenwood Blvd., Greenwood.
For information contact McMahon at 864-942-8705.