South Carolina artist Mack Baltzegar, who grew up at Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, will share his memories through story and art.
Baltzegar is the featured speaker 3 p.m. Sunday at the meeting of the Greenwood County Historical Society in the Greenwood County Library.
A graduate of Furman University and Famous Artist’s Correspondence School, Baltzegar is a former art teacher in the public school system and a counselor with the state Department of Vocational Rehabilitation, he is now retired and owns Unique Art Service.
Known for pen-and-ink sketches and watercolors, he will provide a special view of life at Connie Maxwell. The meeting is free and open to the public.