Arts Center to host pottery sale From staff reports Apr 29, 2022

The Earth Into Art Pottery Sale will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 7 at the Arts Center of Greenwood in the Federal Building Uptown.This sale will feature handcrafted pottery by local artists and will include work from students at the Starz24 Teen Center of the Boys and Girls Club.Proceeds from the sale of the teens' work will go towards helping the teens purchase a potter's wheel for the Teen Center.