Did you know that 1 in 5 children and youth in South Carolina experiences a mental health condition in a given year? The Federation of Families of South Carolina hosts an annual statewide art contest to raise awareness about Children’s Mental Health in South Carolina.
This year’s theme is “Messengers of Hope: You are Not Alone!” FFSC recognizes the month of May as Children’s Mental Health Month and celebrates National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, which is observed the first full week of May.
For the past 18 years, the contest has been a positive, creative outlet for children and youth (up to age 25) to help raise awareness and reduce the stigma that keeps children and youth from being identified and treated for their behavioral and mental health needs. The 2021 Poster will be designed using the winning art that best represents the theme “Messengers of Hope: You are Not Alone!”
Winners receive $100, $50 and $25 for first, second and third place, respectively. Entry deadline is 5 p.m. Friday.
An entry form must be completed and submitted with artwork. For information, visit fedfamsc.org/art-contest/ or call 866-779-0402.
Please submit all artwork to Federation of Families of SC, 810 Dutch Square Blvd. Suite 486, Columbia, SC 29210.