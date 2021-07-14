UPTOWN MARKET

Vendors expected:

Common Pops — homemade popsicles

Art by Joe Abell — framed paintings (hand painted)

Parisi Farms — Cherokee purple heirloom tomatoes, Mr. Stripey heirloom and Brandywine heirloom tomatoes, grape tomatoes, Biltmore (red) tomatoes, freestone peaches, spinach, shelled pink eye purple hull peas, brown crowder peas, zipper peas, shelled speckled butter beans, butter beans, organic rainbow carrots, pickle cucumbers, cantaloupes, crimini mushrooms, golden zucchini, green zucchini, yellow squash, butternut squash, spaghetti squash, patty pan squash, lilac bell peppers, red bell peppers, green bell peppers, zebra eggplants, blue lake green beans, Yukon gold potatoes, Pontiac red potatoes, fingerling potatoes, red sweet potatoes, russet potatoes, Vidalia onions, green cabbage, Brussels sprouts, Jerusalem artichokes (sunchokes), broccoli, purple cauliflower, okra

Happy Critters Ranch — pasture-raised meat

Summer Breeze Farms — fresh garlic

Metts Organix — boiled peanuts

Weatherford’s Woodworking

ScentPerbulous — handmade candles, room/linen sprays, and lotions

Sacred Clown Creations — hand-carved Native American flutes, garlic

Willis Gardens — vegetables transplants, fresh vegetables

Grown N Green — microgreens, herbs, and spices

Oreno Hellenic Ladi — EVOO

Cell Block G Nubian Goat Farm — goats milk soap, vegetables

Hours — Spring/summer hours from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.

Healthy Bucks — The Market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.

GREENWOOD FARMERS MARKET

Wednesday — locally grown tomatoes, corn, okra, blueberries, peppers of all kind, peas, green beans, squash, SC grown watermelons and cantaloupes, baked goods and local honey.

Saturday — locally grown corn, tomatoes, squash, peas, green beans, peppers, honey, SC grown watermelons, peaches, cantaloupes, baked goods, plants, homemade soaps, air fresheners, candles, fresh shrimp and other seafood and specialty meats.

Hours — From 7 a.m.-noon Wednesday and Saturday

Location — Highway 72/221 East at Parks and Recreation.