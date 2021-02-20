UPTOWN MARKET
Vendors expected:
Parisi Farms — Cabbage (green and red), radishes, peppers, ginger, apples, zucchini, yellow squash, butternut squash, spaghetti squash, oranges, grapefruit, tangerines, pickle cucumbers, eggplant, tomatoes (numerous variants), sweet onions, sweet potatoes (various variants), potatoes (varies variants), Brussel sprouts, and more.
Grown N Green — micro greens and herbs, dried herbs/spices.
Capt. B Mac’s Seafood — fresh caught seafood.
Metts Organix — cabbages, various greens/herbs, broccoli, radishes, potatoes, fresh meat, and more.
Market Fall/Winter hours — From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Healthy Bucks — The Market accepts EBT and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase with their EBT card and receive an additional $10 in “Healthy Bucks”, which can be used only on fruits and vegetables. Note: The city is only there on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens can be used on Saturdays as well.