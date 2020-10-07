UPTOWN MARKET

Vendors expected

Cell block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat milk soap

Happy Critters Ranch — pork

Parisi Farms — peaches, plums, shelled butter beans, white acre peas, and pink eye peas, zucchini, yellow squash, pickle cucumbers, eggplant, tomatoes, watermelon, cantaloupe, sweet onions and sweet potatoes

Grown N Green — microgreens and herbs

Inn on the Square — baked sweets and bread

Metts Organix — tomatoes, onions, herbs and more

Willis Gardens — tomatoes, hot peppers, and sweet peppers

Sacred Clown — flutes and pipes

Halladay’s Cozies — microwaveable bowl holders

Weatherford Woodworking

Market hours — From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.

GREENWOOD FARMERS MARKET

Items expected — butter beans, okra, tomatoes, greens, sweet potatoes, peppers, chow chow, jelly, rutabagas, turnips, beets, honey, flowers, bluebird houses, watermelons, cantaloupes, squash and apples.

Market hours — From 7 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The market closes for the season on Saturday. Seniors use your vouchers.