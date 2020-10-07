UPTOWN MARKET
Vendors expected
Cell block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat milk soap
Happy Critters Ranch — pork
Parisi Farms — peaches, plums, shelled butter beans, white acre peas, and pink eye peas, zucchini, yellow squash, pickle cucumbers, eggplant, tomatoes, watermelon, cantaloupe, sweet onions and sweet potatoes
Grown N Green — microgreens and herbs
Inn on the Square — baked sweets and bread
Metts Organix — tomatoes, onions, herbs and more
Willis Gardens — tomatoes, hot peppers, and sweet peppers
Sacred Clown — flutes and pipes
Halladay’s Cozies — microwaveable bowl holders
Weatherford Woodworking
Market hours — From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.
GREENWOOD FARMERS MARKET
Items expected — butter beans, okra, tomatoes, greens, sweet potatoes, peppers, chow chow, jelly, rutabagas, turnips, beets, honey, flowers, bluebird houses, watermelons, cantaloupes, squash and apples.
Market hours — From 7 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The market closes for the season on Saturday. Seniors use your vouchers.