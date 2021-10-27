UPTOWN MARKET

Vendors expected:

Art by Joe Abell — framed paintings (hand painted)

Parisi Farms — assorted produce.

Metts Organix — boiled peanuts, assorted produce

ScentPerbulous — handmade candles, room/linen sprays, and lotions

Ginger Creek Farm — assorted pumpkins, apples

Cell Block G Nubian Goat Farm — assorted produce, eggs, goat milk bath and body products.

Tom and JoAnne Ryan — handmade wreaths

Grown N Green — microgreens, herbs, and spices

Cindy Halladay — handmade soup bowl holders

Weatherford’s Woodworking

Jim Foster — woodworking creations

Hellenic Oreno Ladi — Greek olive oil

Healthy Bucks — The market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.

Market hours — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday