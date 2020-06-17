UPTOWN MARKET
We have returned to normal format. Use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.
Vendors expected:
Parisi Farms — peaches, plums, shelled butter beans, red and gold beets, squash and zucchini, pickle cucumbers, tomatoes, Yonce peaches, watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew, sweet onions, sweet potatoes, Yukon gold potatoes and russets, rainbow carrots and green beans.
Stump Creek Farms — cucumbers, zucchini, squash, peppers, salad greens and garden vegetable and herb plants and baskets.
Grown N Green — micro greens and herbs.
Halls Croft — eggs and Johnston Peaches.
Inn on the Square — cinnamon rolls, double chocolate brownies, bread, cookies and more.
Sacred Clown — flutes and pipes.
Halladay’s Cozies — microwaveable bowl holders.
Weatherford Woodworking
Healthy Bucks — Increase through July 2020. On Wednesday, with $5 min spent on SNAP, the customer receives $15 Healthy Bucks tokens to spend on fruits and vegetables.
Market hours — From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays and from 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays.
GREENWOOD FARMERS MARKET
The following items will be available:
Tomatoes, beans, Jalapeno, sweet banana, Cayenne and Anaheim chili peppers, new potatoes, squash, peaches, plums, onions, cantaloupe, rutabagas, honey, blueberries, carrots, beets, cucumbers, bluebird houses, flowers and herbs.
Market hours: From 7 a.m.-noon Saturdays.