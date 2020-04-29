UPTOWN MARKET
Drive-thru market only, no walk-ups. Limited items are available. Bring correct change wherever possible.
Vendors expected:
Halls Croft — eggs, $4 per dozen.
Parisi Farms — pre-order and limited pre-packed vegetables. Pre-packed asparagus, sweet potatoes, heirloom tomatoes, green tomatoes, squash, zucchini, cucumbers, carrots and russet potatoes. To pre-order, email jlachman1985@gmail.com.
Stump Creek Farms — plants of cucumber, tomato, herbs, peppers, lettuce and strawberry baskets. To pre-order call 864-221-3986.
Oreno Ladi — extra-virgin olive oil. For information, visit orenoladi.com.
SNAP and Healthy Bucks tokens will be available for drive-thru service.
Drive straight ahead into the parking lot, toward the back of the lot, so that the market will be on your left when you pull up.
Please note we are closing at noon.
Drive-thru market will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Vendors will vary. See Uptown Market’s Facebook page for details.