UPTOWN MARKET

Use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.

Vendors expected:

Cell block G Nubian Goat Farm — oat milk soap.

Ginger Creek Farm — green tomatoes, corn, wild mushrooms, squash.

Parisi Farms — plums, shelled butter beans, zucchini, yellow squash, slicing cucumbers, pickles, slicing and grape tomatoes, Yonce peaches, watermelon, cantaloupe, sweet onions and sweet potatoes.

Stump Creek Farms — cucumbers, zucchini, squash, peppers, cherry tomatoes, tomatoes.

Grown N Green — micro greens and herbs.

Inn on the Square — brownies, bread, cookies, lemon cake, cinnamon rolls, zucchini bread and more.

Metts Organix — beets, carrots, tomatoes, squash, onions, herbs and more.

Oreno Hellenic Ladi — extra-virgin olive oil.

Willis Gardens — squash, cucumbers, hot peppers, sweet peppers and ornamental pepper plants.

Sacred Clown — flutes and pipes.

Halladay’s Cozies — microwaveable bowl holders.

Weatherford Woodworking

Healthy Bucks — increase through July. On Wednesday, with $5 minimum spent on SNAP, the customer receives $15 Healthy Bucks tokens to spend on fruits and vegetables.

Market hours — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

GREENWOOD COUNTY

FARMERS MARKET

Items expected: Peas, beans, tomatoes, okra, watermelons, cantaloupes, potatoes, squash, blueberries, blackberries, onions, hemp products, peaches, peppers, honey, cucumbers, turnips, rutabagas, plums, greens, beets, shelled butter beans.

Hours: From 7 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, rain or shine.