UPTOWN MARKET
Use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.
Vendors expected:
Cell block G Nubian Goat Farm — oat milk soap.
Ginger Creek Farm — green tomatoes, corn, wild mushrooms, squash.
Parisi Farms — plums, shelled butter beans, zucchini, yellow squash, slicing cucumbers, pickles, slicing and grape tomatoes, Yonce peaches, watermelon, cantaloupe, sweet onions and sweet potatoes.
Stump Creek Farms — cucumbers, zucchini, squash, peppers, cherry tomatoes, tomatoes.
Grown N Green — micro greens and herbs.
Inn on the Square — brownies, bread, cookies, lemon cake, cinnamon rolls, zucchini bread and more.
Metts Organix — beets, carrots, tomatoes, squash, onions, herbs and more.
Oreno Hellenic Ladi — extra-virgin olive oil.
Willis Gardens — squash, cucumbers, hot peppers, sweet peppers and ornamental pepper plants.
Sacred Clown — flutes and pipes.
Halladay’s Cozies — microwaveable bowl holders.
Weatherford Woodworking
Healthy Bucks — increase through July. On Wednesday, with $5 minimum spent on SNAP, the customer receives $15 Healthy Bucks tokens to spend on fruits and vegetables.
Market hours — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
GREENWOOD COUNTY
FARMERS MARKET
Items expected: Peas, beans, tomatoes, okra, watermelons, cantaloupes, potatoes, squash, blueberries, blackberries, onions, hemp products, peaches, peppers, honey, cucumbers, turnips, rutabagas, plums, greens, beets, shelled butter beans.
Hours: From 7 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, rain or shine.