UPTOWN MARKET
Vendors expected:
Art by Joe Abell — framed paintings (hand painted)
Parisi Farms — Cherokee Purple Heirloom tomatoes, North Carolina apples, Biltmore red tomatoes, grape tomatoes, butternut, carnival, spaghetti and delicata winter squash, cucumbers, cubanelle peppers, green and red bell peppers, Pontiac red potatoes, Yukon gold potatoes, russet potatoes, marbled fingerling potatoes, zucchini, onions, green cabbage, red cabbage, broccoli, muscadines, Asian pears, "field trip" edible pumpkins, Casper & Fairytale eggplants, limited shelled pink eyes, butter beans, speckled butter beans, rainbow carrots, dinosaur egg plums, okra, this year’s fresh dug ruby red sweet potatoes, Okinawa purple sweet potatoes, white skin/white flesh sweet potatoes, and Japanese purple skin/white flesh sweet potatoes
Happy Critters Ranch — pasture-raised meat
Metts Organix — boiled peanuts
ScentPerbulous — handmade candles, room/linen sprays, and lotions
Ginger Creek Farm — assorted pumpkins
Grown N Green — microgreens, herbs, and spices
Halls Croft Farm — fresh brown eggs
Cindy Halladay — handmade soup bowl holders
Weatherford’s Woodworking
Jim Foster — woodworking creations
Cell Block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat milk soap, vegetables, jams, jellies, etc.
Healthy Bucks — The market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $15 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.
Market hours — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
GREENWOOD FARMERS MARKET
Wednesday — Vendors will have items locally and South Carolina grown. Expected are red and green tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, beets, cabbage, turnips, watermelons, and more.
Saturday — Vendors will have locally and South Carolina grown fruits and vegetables including tomatoes, cabbage, greens, squash, beets, onions, potatoes, watermelons, apples, muscadines, jellies and more. Also, shrimp, specialty meats, hot dogs, baked goods, hair and beauty products, plants, and so much more.
Hours — From 7 a.m. to noon
Location — 1612 Highway 72/221 E. at the Civic Center