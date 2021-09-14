UPTOWN MARKET

Vendors expected:

Art by Joe Abell —  framed paintings (hand painted)

Parisi Farms — Cherokee Purple Heirloom tomatoes, North Carolina apples, Biltmore red tomatoes, grape tomatoes, butternut, carnival, spaghetti and delicata winter squash, cucumbers, cubanelle peppers, green and red bell peppers, Pontiac red potatoes, Yukon gold potatoes, russet potatoes, marbled fingerling potatoes, zucchini, onions, green cabbage, red cabbage, broccoli, muscadines, Asian pears, "field trip" edible pumpkins, Casper & Fairytale eggplants, limited shelled pink eyes, butter beans, speckled butter beans, rainbow carrots, dinosaur egg plums, okra, this year’s fresh dug ruby red sweet potatoes, Okinawa purple sweet potatoes, white skin/white flesh sweet potatoes, and Japanese purple skin/white flesh sweet potatoes

Happy Critters Ranch — pasture-raised meat

Metts Organix — boiled peanuts

ScentPerbulous — handmade candles, room/linen sprays, and lotions

Ginger Creek Farm — assorted pumpkins

Grown N Green — microgreens, herbs, and spices

Halls Croft Farm — fresh brown eggs

Cindy Halladay — handmade soup bowl holders

Weatherford’s Woodworking

Jim Foster — woodworking creations

Cell Block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat milk soap, vegetables, jams, jellies, etc.

Healthy Bucks — The market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $15 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.

Market hours — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

GREENWOOD FARMERS MARKET

Wednesday — Vendors will have items locally and South Carolina grown. Expected are red and green tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, beets, cabbage, turnips, watermelons, and more. 

Saturday — Vendors will have locally and South Carolina grown fruits and vegetables including tomatoes, cabbage, greens, squash, beets, onions, potatoes, watermelons, apples, muscadines, jellies and more. Also, shrimp, specialty meats, hot dogs, baked goods, hair and beauty products, plants, and so much more.

Hours — From 7 a.m. to noon

Location — 1612 Highway 72/221 E. at the Civic Center