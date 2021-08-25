UPTOWN MARKET
Vendors expected:
Common Pops — homemade popsicles.
Art by Joe Abell — framed paintings (hand painted).
Parisi Farms — Heirloom tomatoes: Brandywine, Mr. Stripey, Cherokee Purple; great white shelled beans, speckled butter beans, pink eye purple hull peas, brown crowder peas; North Carolina, Mutsu, Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, Gala, Fuji and Ginger Gold apples; North Carolina white peaches, Biltmore tomatoes, grape tomatoes; butternut, carnival, delicata and spaghetti winter squash; pickle cucumbers; Cubanelle peppers, green, chocolate and red bell peppers, Poblano peppers; red, new, Russet and sweet potatoes; zucchini, squash, North Carolina Damson plums, red seedless grapes and North Carolina Neptune bi-color corn.
Happy Critters Ranch — Pasture-raised meat.
Metts Organix — Boiled peanuts.
ScentPerbulous — handmade candles, room/linen sprays and lotions.
The Painted Pyro — Hand-burned and hand-painted wearable art and décor.
Grown N Green — Microgreens, herbs and spices.
Oreno Hellenic Ladi — Greek Olive Oil.
Cindy Halladay — handmade soup bowl holders.
Jim Foster — Woodworking creations.
Cell Block G Nubian Goat Farm — Goat’s milk soap, vegetables, jams, jellies, etc.
Healthy Bucks — The market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $15 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.
Market hours — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
GREENWOOD COUNTY
FARMERS MARKET
Wednesday — Shop for fresh fruits and vegetables and other items. This is the last week to pick up Senior Vouchers. Call 864-942-8515 for information. Vouchers can be picked up at the market on Wednesday or the Parks and Recreation office on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday, from 1 until 4:30 p.m.
Saturday — Expected items are tomatoes, okra, peppers, cucumbers, potatoes, pecans, jams and jellies, peaches, melons, greens and more. Also, fresh baked goods, shrimp, other fish and seafood, pork, plants, yard art, soaps, lotions, hot dogs and more. This is last day to pick up Senior Vouchers before they are returned to SCDSS.
Hours/location: from 7 a.m.-noon, 1612 Hwy 72/221 at the Civic Center.