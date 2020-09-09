UPTOWN MARKET
Vendors expected:
Cell block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat milk soap
Happy Critters Ranch — pork
Parisi Farms — peaches, plums, shelled butter beans, white acre peas, pink eye peas, zucchini, yellow squash, pickle cucumbers, eggplant, tomatoes, watermelon, cantaloupe, sweet onions and sweet potatoes
Grown N Green — microgreens and herbs
Inn on the Square — baked sweets and bread
Metts Organix — tomatoes, onions, herbs and more
Oreno Hellenic Ladi — extra virgin olive oil
Sacred Clown — flutes and pipes
Halladay’s Cozies — microwaveable bowl holders
Weatherford Woodworking
Healthy Bucks — Increase extended through Sept 30. On Wednesday, with $5 min spent on SNAP, the customer receives $15 Healthy Bucks tokens to spend on fruits and vegetables.
Market hours — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
GREENWOOD FARMERS MARKET
Items expected: Peas, beans, tomatoes, potatoes, squash, peppers, turnips, rutabagas, beets, okra, scuppernongs, Bluebird houses, cucumbers.
Seniors vouchers — Only 5 Wednesdays and Saturdays left to use vouchers. Oct. 10 is the last day to use.